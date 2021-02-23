Punjab govt working for masses’ welfare

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, Punjab, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar has said that the Punjab government is taking all possible measures for welfare of the masses particularly for poor and less resources segments of society.

While talking to journalists at Hafizabad, he said that the Punjab government led by the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was launched Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin (Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatimnabiyyin Sallallaho Alahe Wa Aalayhi Wa Ashabehi Wassalam) Scholarship Program for bright and deserving students in the province which is a revolutionary and historic steps of the present government of PTI.

He said that the government was allocated one billion of rupees for this Programe to assist deserving students for lesion financial burden of the poor parents of the students.—Bashir Ahmad Rehmani