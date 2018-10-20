Punjab govt to start crackdown on electricity stealers: CS

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that the provincial government has decided to start a crackdown on power thieves across the province.

Presiding over a high-level here on Saturday, he said that on the direction of the federal government, national campaign against electricity theft would begin in all districts of Punjab soon.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that in first phase, those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connection would be brought to book.

He said that action would be taken against electricity thieves without any discrimination under the federal government’s national campaign against power theft. He mentioned that a comprehensive plan has been devised to make the national drive against power pilferage a success.

The Chief Minister’s task force has been set up at provincial level whereas committees have been formed in divisions and districts, the Chief Secretary said, adding that the task force headed by Secretary Energy will take measure to curb power theft.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that power theft is not a problem of any single province or a specific area. He suggested that there is need to work with national spirit to overcome this menace.

He directed the authorities to ensure full support of district administration and police for the national drive against electricity theft. Big fish would be caught firstly, he added. He ordered that a special campaign be launched to enhance public awareness about this issue.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali told the meeting that there are also complaints of departmental collusion, adding that action would be taken against such government employees. He said that full support of provincial governments would be required for making successful the drive against power theft.

Managing Director PEPCO, Secretary Energy, Secretary Prosecution, Director General of Public Relations and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp