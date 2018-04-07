Punjab Govt to set up 306 Ramazan Bazars

Punjab Government has decided to set up 306 Ramazan Bazars to provide relief on daily use commodities.

In this regard a meeting of Cabinet’s Price Control Committee was held in Civil Secretariat today in which issues of Ramazan Bazars as well as price control were discussed. The committee was told that all deputy commissioners have been directed to submit their respective contingency plans by 10th of April.

All Ramazan bazaars will be established on 14 May and will be operational on 15 May. Agriculture Department will set up fair price shop in all Ramazan Bazaars.

Lord Mayor Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Col® Mubashir Javed, Secretary Livestock Punjab Naseem Sadiq and other concerned official were present in the meeting. The Committee was told that with the help of philanthropists 2000 “Madni Dasterkhawns” will also be established to facilitate the needy during Dawn and Dusk. 32 Model Ramzan Bazzars will also be set up.

The Committee has directed all district administrations to prefer Marquees for better delivery. 1756 Price Control Magistrates will ensure the recommended prices, the meeting was told.

Related