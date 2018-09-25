Punjab govt to provide 80pc subsidy on installation of solar panel: Bhutta

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Ehsan Bhutta Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing)/ Project Director Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project (PIPIP) while presiding a meeting to review installation of solar system has emphasized to create awareness regarding significance of solar installation.

To arrest the trend of shortage of water resources, this new techniques are being explored on how to save water and use it optimally. Some of them are lining of channels/micro-irrigation systems, including drip/sprinkler irrigation.

Agriculture Department is going to install solar panels to operate drip irrigation system on the basis of 80% subsidy.

The meeting was attended by high officials of the project, the executing agencies and consultants. On this occasion, Regional Director (PMU) also pointed out that several High Efficiency Irrigation System (HEIS) are becoming non-functional due to high operating costs.

So, this solar panel can prove a fresh blood into the dead veins of HEIS. On this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta has also said that farmers can get application forms for installation of solar panel to operate drip/sprinkler irrigation system during office timing from office of their regional Divisional Directors/Deputy Director/ Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management).

