Punjab govt to procure 40 lakh tons wheat from farmers at Rs1300 per 40 kg: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the provincial will procure 40 lakh tons wheat from the farmers at the rate of Rs.1300 per 40 kilograms.

The Chief Minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday to grant approval to wheat procurement campaign 2018.

Shehbaz Sharif said that gunny bags will be provided to the farmers at their doorsteps and this unique initiative will tremendously benefit the small farmers. He directed that a transparent and foolproof system should be devised to provide gunny bags to the farmers at their doorstep. He said that direct provision of gunny bags to the farmers is an important step which will eliminate the role of middleman.

The Chief Minister directed that this initiative should be implemented in letter and spirit adding that gunny bags will be distributed through a transparent and purely merit-based system. Punjab government will provide every possible facility to the small farmers during this campaign and such a system has to be devised to provide maximum relief to them.

He said that process of distribution of gunny bags will be started from mid of April and directed that various facilities including tents, fans and cold drinking water should be arranged at wheat procurement centers for the visiting farmers.

Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that posting of corrupt staff at procurement centers will not be tolerated at any cost. The provincial ministers, advisors and secretaries will visit procurement centers of the districts allocated to them, he said adding that protection of rights of small farmers will be ensured at every cost and complaint cells will be established at tehsil, division and provincial levels.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal Yasin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Advisor Dr. Umar Saif, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, concerned secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

Orignally published by INP