Punjab govt to launch ‘Rescue Air Ambulance Service’

The Punjab government has decided to establish a “Rescue Air Ambulance Service” in the province in order to help the wounded and ill, according to media reports.

On Sunday, the decision was made at a meeting in the office of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who was in the chair.

CM Buzdar directed that all preparations for the service’s debut be completed as soon as possible, stating that the introduction of Rescue Air Ambulance will give rescue services a new identity.

Punjab would be the first province in the region to implement this service, he said, adding that it will broaden the reach of rescue to include more distant regions.

Punjab’s additional chief secretary, senior secretary to the chief minister, and the director-general of rescue services were also present.

‘Govt determined to safeguard children’s rights’

The chief minister later told Sara Ahmad, the Special Coordinator to the CM on Child Protection, in his office on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to protecting children’s rights.

The coordinator handed the chief minister the Child Protection Bureau’s three-year performance report. She also expressed gratitude for his unwavering support for children’s rights.

The PTI administration, according to the chief minister, has transformed the Child Protection Bureau into a dynamic institution whose reach would be expanded to every district in Punjab.

He went on to say that in the preceding 12 years, no meeting of the Child Protection Bureau’s board of directors took place. He said that the Punjab government was giving the bureau all available resources in order to protect the rights of poor and defenseless children.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/