Punjab govt to hold sports event under vision of PM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan said on Monday that the Punjab government would organise sports competitions across the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh and all the divisional sports officers also attended the meeting.

Divisional Sports Officers gave detailed briefing to Punjab Sports Minister during the meeting. Taimoor Khan said: “We are planning to organize major sports events in Punjab to give talented youth of the province adequate opportunity to exhibit their talent”.

He said merit will be implemented fully in all sports throughout the province. “Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in merit and transparency and that’s why implementation of merit remains our top priority in all affairs,” he added.

Punjab Sports Minister further said that Punjab’s sports policy is under process and after completion its implementation will be ensured across the province.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, on this occasion, said that promotion of sports had been top priority of Sports Board Punjab. He said that annual grants were being given to sports associations

“Sports associations have a vital role in promotion of sports. We have organised two sports events — boxing and football – with the collaboration of sports associations, which is quite encouraging experience.”

Aamir Jan said that strict action would be taken against the

divisional sports officer concerned in case of any sports ground was occupied by the land grabbers.

