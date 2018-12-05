Punjab govt to form new JIT

Model Town probe

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan wrapped up proceedings of the suo motu Model Town case, ordering the Punjab government to form a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

A larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the infamous Model Town case today. During the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab, Ahmed Awais who appeared in today’s hearing session upon receiving the notice of SC, assured the Court that the provincial government would form a new JIT over the given orders. Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri, who appeared before the apex court spoke to reporters, stating that the supremacy of law had been upheld.

“The court said that there was no other way but to form a JIT. The court’s stance was also supported by the Punjab government,” Qadri said.

Earlier yesterday, the Supreme Court formed a five-member larger bench to decide on a legal point of whether a new joint investigation team (JIT) could be formed at the present stage of trial pending adjudication in the Model Town case.

Notices were issued to 146 individuals including — former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz and others.—INP

