Punjab govt to establish Sufi University in Lahore: Minister

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Auqaf, Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan Shah has announced that the provincai government would establish Sufi University at Lahore to promote the education of Sufism and Sufi Research Council would also be constituted pertaining to the PhD Scholars to translate the teachings of Sufia Karam into different languages.

He was talking to the newsmen here at local Auqaf office on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Ch. Ajmal Cheema also accompanied him and Zonal Administrative Auqaf Ayyaz Mehmud Lashari, Zonal Khateeb Qari Fateh Muhammad were also present on the occasion. Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan said that the Islamic saints taught the people teachings of Quran and Sunnah in their simple and understandable language. He said that special steps were being taken to look after the shrines of saints to provide the better facilities to their followers and visitors came to seek the spiritual peace.

He said that the shrines of saints were the source of promoting love, fraternity, brotherhood and peace. He informed that the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed ud Din Ganj Shakar would be made model by the Punjab government while Baba Fareed Tower would also be established there for the facility of foreign visitors and world class accommodation would be provided to them.

The Provincial Minister said that the shrines of saints were the shelters in real sense for the deserving peoples and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has announced to establish the shelter homes at different places to provide the shelter to the homeless peoples and passengers. He said that the illegal occupation on auqaf land was a story of the past and now all the properties of Auqaf were being protected and no one allowed to grab the auqaf land. He said that the auqaf properties would be utilized as per real objectives.

Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan said that the Khateebs of Auqaf were being mobilized to promote the religious harmony among the peoples besides providing the guidance towards the right path. He said there is no room of terrorism and sectarianism in this country. Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema speaking on the occasion said that the Social Welfare Department would look after the shelter homes for the betterment and rehabilitation of the inmates under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan Shah visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Wali and laid floral wreath on the grave of great spiritual leader of this area. He also offered fateha and advised shrine committee to make best arrangements for the followers and visitors. Zonal Administrative Auqaf Ayyaz Mehmud Lashari briefed the Minister about the measures being taken for the betterment of the shrines under auqaf and gave the performance of the department.—INP

