Punjab govt to establish shelter homes in all districts: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to establish shelter-homes in all districts of the province for the homeless people. In this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that shelter-homes will be constructed in all districts in phases so that the homeless people may not have to sleep under the open sky in harsh conditions. The state is fulfilling its responsibility of providing shelter and food to the needy people that were earlier forced to sleep on roads.

It is a prime agenda of Punjab government that necessary steps should be taken for the betterment and welfare of the masses and it is sanguine that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is following a policy of welfare of the masses, he added. It is our responsibility to ensure the rehabilitation of deprived segments of the society and the religion of Islam has also given a message of treating such people in a kind and benevolent manner. The PTI government is taking necessary steps to promote this passion and the establishment of a welfare project like the Panah Gah is an important step in this regard, he added.

Chief Minister reiterated that helping the hapless segments of the society is a munificence act adding that it is an effective means of promoting brotherhood and affection in the society which also creates easiness in human lives. On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the construction of shelter-homes in Lahore and Rawalpindi is in progress with full speed and I am personally supervising this project, he added. Usman Buzdar said that shelter-homes project will be soon completed in Lahore and added that he has also issued necessary directions to the concerned authorities by visiting these homes.

The purpose of constructing the shelter-homes is to save the homeless people from the harsh weather conditions as well as to provide them food and shelter for survival. The shelter-homes of the provincial capital will be the state-of-the-art initiative of the Punjab government, he added. He said that government has provided necessary shelter to the people who were earlier forced to sleep on the roads by arranging temporary shelter-homes where inmates are also provided dinner and breakfast. Similarly, free medical treatment is also provided besides arranging transport facility for such people. We will change the destiny of the people by taking necessary guidance from the visionary approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the rights of the deprived segments will be given back to them, the Chief Minister concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp