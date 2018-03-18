Punjab Govt to establish Dubai-like gardens

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Local Government Muhammad Manshaullah Butt on Saturday said that process of sites selections to create modern flower gardens at all divisional headquarters in Punjab with the cost of Rs 301 millions has been initiated.

Talking to media here he said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other officials concerned had been assigned the task for making feasibility reports and finalise locations of these gardens, he added.

He said that each of the garden would be consists of at least 2 to 3 acres of land and modern parks and gardens in United Arab Emirates specially Dubai would be considered as a model for the project.

The initiative was aimed at bringing a pleasant change in outlook of the cities, he added.

He said that officials of Local governments had been directed to ensure repair of filtration plants and water supply pipes in their respective areas.