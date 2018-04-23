Punjab govt to distribute 700 pink bikes among women

The Punjab government’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) will distribute 700 motorbikes among women in four districts of the province, under the ‘Women on Wheels’ (WoW) programme ahead of Ramadan.

SRU sources told APP on Sunday that these motorbikes would be distributed in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sargodha districts.

Eligible women between the age of 18-40, have been provided driving training and licences, and also being provided motorcycles on subsidised rates.

The sources said that the Punjab government would provide equity subsidy of Rs24,975 and 100 per cent markup on the motorcycles.

The applicants will make down payment of Rs27,000 and remaining payment in 12 easy instalments of Rs1,856 monthly.

Women interested in the training can visit any of SRU and Punjab Traffic Police training centres. The ultimate aim of the WoW campaign is to promote mobility of women in Punjab and empower them to become independent individuals, added the sources.—APP

