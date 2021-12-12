Punjab govt to conduct trial of Sialkot accused in prison

The government of Punjab decided on Saturday to hold the trial of the accused in the Sialkot lynching case within prison premises.

The decision to hold the trial inside the prison was reached after a meeting of the prosecution team and the Punjab government.

The prosecution also asked the jail administration to make the necessary arrangements to conduct the trial. Police have also been directed to complete the necessary legal procedures and submit the completed challans to the court as soon as possible.

The nation was shell-shocked and disgusted when a Sri Lankan, Priyantha Kumara, was brutally lynched and his body set on fire by a mob in Sialkot last week.

The sickening incident outraged the nation as the civil and military leaders denounced it as “horrific”, “shameful” and “extra-judicial vigilantism”. The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested eight more accused for their primary role in the Sialkot lynching tragedy. Recent arrests came after the law enforcement officials traced the culprits via CCTV footage and cellular data.

Among the arrests made by the police was also Imtiaz alias Billi, who was involved in torturing Kumara and desecrating his body. He was arrested from a bus bound for Rawalpindi.