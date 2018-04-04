Punjab govt taking steps to make prisons law abiding citizens

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ahmad Yar Hinjra has said that Punjab Govt under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is taking revolutionary steps and making reforms to make prisoners useful members of the society and law abiding citizens. He said this after inaugurating Water Filtration Plant in District Jail Attock.

On the occassion Provincial Minister for Mines Chaudhry Sher Ali, DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, Superintendent Jail Ishtiaq Gill and other officers were also present. Provincial Minister said that in all the Prisons across the Punjab different programs have been launched for the welfare of the prisoners and specially women prisoners are being facilitated to keep their children with them inside the jails for better look after.

Hinjra said that special efforts are being for the character building of the prisoners so that after release from jails they must become better people. He said that a policy is being finalised to accommodate prisoners in jails as per the capacity of the jails . He said that after construction of new jails the situation has become better and now jails are not over crowded. Provincial Minister said that legal assistance is being provided to those prisoners involved in petty crimes for their early release from the jails . Provincial Minister announced the promotion of jail staff as per promotion criteria of Punjab Police and also gave approval for establishment PCO in district jail Attock . Provincial Minister for for Mines Chaudhry Sher Ali also spoke on the occassion and lauded the policies of the Punjab Govt.