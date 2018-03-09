Punjab govt takes unprecedented steps for women empowerment

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government has taken several steps during the past five years for protection and welfare of womenfolk, which has no example in the 70 years history of the country.

This was stated in speeches made by Provincial Ministers Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz and Begum Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din at the inaugural ceremony of the first Women Development Policy at Aiwan-e-Iqbal under the aegis of Women Development Department on Thursday.

The speakers said that the women of Punjab have the necessary confidence and courage to compete with any other woman in the world.

The basis of this confidence is legislation which has strengthened the multifarious role of the Pakistani women, and as a result, she cannot be deprived of her rights including inheritance, economic empowerment and the fundamental rights of health and education, they said.

They said that a most conducive atmosphere has been arranged for women in every field so that she could play her role with full confidence and courage; however, there is a need to further sensitise the women community about its rights so that she could confidently counter any unjust move in society.

The function was largely attended by women ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, representatives of health and education departments, police, NGOs, girl guides and media. Addressing the function, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that the Punjab government has best performed for women empowerment by ensuring their equitable access to health, education and other sectors.

“Till now, as much as 130,028 deserving women have been given educational stipends worth Rs 6.5 billion. 450,000 girl students are being given monthly stipend for education in different less-developed areas under Zewar-e-Taleem Programme.