Punjab govt takes steps to promote agriculture in Potohar region

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Agriculture Department Punjab has taken revolutionary steps for promoting Agriculture in Potohar region told in joint press briefing of heads of different wings of Agriculture department Punjab in Rawalpindi Division. The environment and soil of the Potohar region is different from other areas of Punjab.

Director Soil Conservation Malik Ghulam Akbar said that the major problems of Potohar region are soil erosion and water runoff and about 3.5 million acre water is being received annually but most of the water is being lost. This water is not being only lost but also causes soil erosion on large scale. To cope with the situation the different steps have been taken under Kissan Package. In recent two years under Kissan package 102 mini dams, 174 water ponds, 39 water storage tanks, 81 gabion spur, 29 earthen bund. Eighty percent subsidy was given on the construction of all these structures. It is estimated that due to these water reservoirs and soil erosion controlling structure thirty two thousand one hundred and ninety acre land brought under cultivation. Due to the construction of mini dams and water ponds, there have beneficial effects on environment. The underground water tables rise up. Due to water reservoirs fish farming would be possible in this region. Water stored in mini dams and water ponds is being utilized for vegetable and fruit cultivation. Fish culture has been introduced which is source of additional income to the farmers. All interventions of soil and water conservation are benefitting the farmers of Potohar region.

Engr. Ch. Abdul Sattar Deputy Director Water Management Rawalpindi briefed about the water management schemes in Potohar region. He said that there is shortage of water in country. Potohar region there is severe shortage of water and there is need of efficient irrigation system like drip and sprinkler systems. Punjab Government is providing 60% subsidy on drip and sprinkler irrigation system. Drip irrigation system has 90-95 percent efficient and sprinkler irrigation system has 60-70% efficiency.

This system would be able to irrigate 4443 acres through drip and 1090 acres through sprinkler irrigation system. Water management is also installing solar system on 80% subsidy. The solar system is alternative source of energy and environment friendly. Water management is also installing tunnel on 50% subsidy for introducing off season vegetables.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq Director Barani Agricultural research Institute said that institute is working for development of Agriculture in Potohar region. Due to research of this institute Olive cultivation is being possible in this region. Government of Punjab has declared the Pothowar as Olive Valley. Through a project this institute is providing plants free of cost and target is to provide 2 million plants upto 2020. In addition the Punjab Government is providing 70 percent subsidy for installing of water source. The project of Olive cultivation will meet the needs of edible oils and will save the billions of rupees on the import of edible oil. The Barani Agricultural research Institute has also developed the improved varieties of Grapes, Peaches, Wheat and Groundnut.

Director Agriculture (Ext) Rawalpindi Division Sajjad Haider said that in Kissan Package the farmers are registered. The registered are given loans without interest. First time in history the small farmers having lands having twelve and half acres. First time in history the tenants are given loans. Sajjad Haider added that Agriculture Department has provided disease free seeds through balloting. In Rawalpindi Division 4824 farmers were provide disease free seed. Now the Government is providing smart phone to the farmers for easy excess to latest production technology of crops.

This smart phone being provided to owner of lands @ Rs. 1000/- and tenants @ Rs. 500/- only. This smart phone has different applications like Agriculture TV, Crops Calendar and Expert Opinion.