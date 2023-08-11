Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Ahmad Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Thursday. He inspected the Emergency Department and Outdoor Patients Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The provincial health minister asked about the ongoing treatment of the patients at the hospital.

He said that steps are being taken to improve health facilities in the hospitals. Later, Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab and Population Department Dr. Nasir Jamal met Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar.

Deputy Chief UNRCO Shah Nasir Khan was also present on this occasion. The ongoing health program of the World Health Organization was also discussed in the meeting. Earlier he viewed that interim government has also promoted the health officials including doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, Lady Health Visitors (LHVs), Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs) in the higher pay grades. He asserted that all these promotions made in the Health Department were totally on merit and without any recommendations.

“Provincial health department has created 1045 ad hoc jobs including 450 Consultants and 600 Medical Officer. All the people recruited on these jobs will be on purely merits. Like the incumbent Punjab government has provided 200 ambulances to the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and 300 Ultra Sound Machines to the hospitals located at remote villages of the province,” he said. Meanwhile Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir on Thursday urged media representatives to play a proactive role in educating parents on children’s vaccination.

“Vaccination helps in keeping the young generation safe from so many diseases,” said the minister during a conference held under the collaboration of the health department and UNICEF at Bahawal Gymkhana here. On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an awareness campaign has been started related to the vaccination of children, he said adding there were 12 vaccination injections which ensure a healthy future for the young ones.