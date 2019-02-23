Punjab Govt takes over Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, Madressa Al-Sabir

Islamabad

The district administration Punjab has taken over the administrative charge of Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah and Madressa Al-Sabir in Bahawalpur while expediting implementation of the National Action Plan.

The decision has been made in line with the National Security Committee meeting held on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior said.

Indian media was allegedly associating Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah and Madressa Al-Sabir with the training centres of Jaesh-e-Mohammad, he added. Whereras, these are purely a Jamia Masjid and a seminary where hundreds of orphans are studying—APP

