Punjab govt takes concrete steps to strengthen local industry

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industries Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that Faisalabad known as “Manchester of Asia” for its extensive development of textile industry. He said that in order to promote rapid and planned industrial growth in the city, the Government of Punjab had established Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIDMC).

He expressed these views while Inaugurating an exhibition “Made in Faisalabad” at Expo center Lahore along Law Minister Rana Sana-u-Lah. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal, Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Saudhi, President FCCI Shabir Hussain Chawla, Senior President Farooq Yousuf, Chairman FIDMC Mian Muhammad Idrees and large number of industrialists.

President FCCI Shabir Hussain Chawla told to the minister, 2 days ‘Made in Faisalabad Expo’ would be continued on March 24-25. Similar, exhibitions would also be arranged in other cities and countries to introduce and promote diverse range of quality products manufactured in Faisalabad. He further said that 44 different stalls have been set-up in the exhibition. Agricultural University Faisalabad, Cancer Care Hospital, Raiwind, Brighto Paints and Household Machinery Stalls along with different stalls for ladies clothes also have been set-up in the exhibition.

Provincial Minister for Industry said that the Punjab government has taken various revolutionary steps to strengthen the local industry across the province and the formation of Tianjin University from Punjab Government will prove a great step to protect local industry. He appreciated the entrepreneurship of the business community of Faisalabad and said that they had played an important role in stabilizing the national economy.