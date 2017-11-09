Punjab Govt to support special athletes: Khanzada

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said on Wednesday that Punjab Government will continue to support special athletes as they are important part of the society.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating the 17th Punjab Special Olympic Games at a grand opening ceremony at Punjab Stadium here.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Special Monitoring Unit incharge Fatima Zaidi, Aneesur Rehman of Special Olympic Association Punjab and model Mehreen Syed were also present on the occasion.—APP