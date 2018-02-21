Punjab govt striving for a just society

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Provincial Minister for Planning & development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that the Punjab government is striving to build a society based on principles of social and economic justice. While addressing a ceremony held Lahore at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam for the 19th, 20th and 21st balloting of the RIMS, Amanat scheme, Malik Nadeem said as a part of its ambitious growth and development agenda, the government is investing in the socio-economic capital of the province and in doing so it is on track to attain a growth trajectory that brings a qualitative change in the lives of the people especially that of the poor and marginalized sector.

To achieve these goals the government has been observing the highest standards of transparency, economy and efficiency in public spending, he said. The Minister also announced the prizes for the winners of Toyota Corolla, Honda City, Honda CD-70, Umrah Tickets, Tablets, Food Coupons and LED Televisions. The Minister in his remarks congratulated PRA in introducing this innovative and exciting way for generating taxes and spreading tax awareness amongst the masses. He emphasized to keep up the good work and to introduce more tax generating ideas by conducting workshops and tax clinics to educate the people of Pakistan.

Chairman PRA. Dr Raheal Siddiqui talked about the reforms taken by PRA in achieving its targets. He also shed light on the new initiatives undertaken by PRA such as enforcement of Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS), introduction of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System (STRIVE), conducting of Tax Clinics, Establishment of E-Courts, introduction of Senior and Junior Internship program, setting up of Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) for training of officers, etc. He also reiterated the future plans of the department which will be undertaken in collaboration with FBR, Excise & Taxation and Social Security & Industrial Department for sharing of tax payer directory, expansion of Invoice Monitoring systems to other sectors and cities. He also expressed his resolve to make tax generation transparent & equitable.