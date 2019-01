Lahore

The Punjab Revenue Authority has imposed taxes amounting to Rs21 billion on the Orange Line Metro Train project. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has issued a show cause notice for payment of Rs12.9 billion sales tax on the metro project, while the Lahore Development Authority has also issued a show cause notice for Rs7.2 billion payment of sales tax. The Punjab Revenue Authority said both the departments have been given 10 days to submit their replies.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp