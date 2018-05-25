Punjab govt sets up job facilitation centre for women

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government is providing every possible opportunity to womenfolk to include them in the process of national development and economic prosperity.

This was stated by Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha while addressing the ‘Job Asaan Sahulat Centre’ in Gulberg area on Thursday.

She said that establishment of women employment facility center, Job Asaan-Employment Facilitation Hub for Women, is an important step towards that goal.

She said that women job-seekers will be fully trained about different matters pertaining to their economic prospects including job search, CV writing, fundamental training and self-protection against harassment at workplace.

The minister said that women are 48 per cent of the population and therefore cannot be kept away from the process of development.

Their proactive participation in all walks of life including trade and economic activities will expedite the process of growth and development at grassroots level, she added.

She stressed the need for increasing awareness, opportunities and training for women to help them enter the job-market for economic self-sustainability.

“Girls have been given equal share in different educational programmes including PEEF and PEF. It is, therefore, up to women to get maximum benefit of the opportunities made available to them,” she added.

She said that the Punjab Commission has taken an important step by launching ‘Job Asaan Centre’, adding that she hopes that the centre would make it easier for the needy girls to get suitable employment opportunities.

She hoped that the PCSW would set up such centres in all 36 districts of the province.