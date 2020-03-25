Punjab govt sets up cabinet committee on corona measures

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has set up a cabinet committee headed by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat to further strengthen steps against corona across the province.

The provincial finance minister, minister for industries and commerce, chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary home, IG Punjab, secretaries of primary health, information, finance, specialized health, P&D and local government departments, commissioner Lahore division and DG of PDMA are also among the members.

According to the notification, the committee will coordinate with federal and international agencies to fight corona, and will supervise hospitals and the health facilities to ensure corona’s diagnosis, isolation and treatment.

It will ensure the provision of required testing kits, medical equipment and other facilities to hospitals along with arranging training of medical staff and provide staff at the required locations.

In addition, the committee will oversee a massive awareness campaign among masses to prevent infection of Covid 19. In addition to ensuring uninterrupted and controlled rate of food supply throughout the province, it will ensure the implementation of social distancing and limited mobility of citizens as per government announcements.

The cabinet committee shall convene a review meeting on a daily basis and forward the report to the chief minister. The Primary Health secretary shall provide logistic and administrative support to the committee who will also serve as the secretary of the committee.