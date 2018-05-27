Punjab govt sets example of public service: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minster Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the Punjab government had set an example of public service by working as a team.

The CM expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of high-ranking officers here at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat.

He said that officers had worked with vision, commitment and shared determination and he salutes the hard working and professional officers of the Punjab government. He said that officers had set examples in every sector and positive results have been shown in education, healthcare and other sectors.

The Punjab government has ensured the provision of best services to the masses, he said and added that provincial bureaucracy, police and other officers had discharged their obligations wholeheartedly.

He said that appreciation of Punjab in other provinces and at international level was in fact acknowledgement of your hard work. He said that civil servants worked round the clock for public service.

The Chief Minister also distributed cash awards and commendatory certificates among the civil, police and administrative officers for showing outstanding performance.

Shahbaz said that Punjab was fast moving on the way of development and progress and world also had acknowledged the speedy progress of Punjab province. He said the Punjab government had always given priority to transparency, quality and speed. He said the speed with which energy projects were completed is unprecedented and an example of its own.

The CM said the duty bestowed five years ago had been fulfilled amicably. He said the tremendous work done by civil, administrative and police officers is the service of the country.

He said that positive results were witnessed due to revolutionary measures taken by the government in every sector. The Chief Minister said that the time which he spent with Punjab administration was the best time of his life.

He said that he was sorry, if anybody was hurt by any of his actions.

The meeting was also addressed by Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police.