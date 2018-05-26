Punjab govt set an example of public service by working as team: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minster (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the provincial government has set an example of public service by working as a team, the officers have worked with vision, commitment and shared determination and he salutes the hard working and professional officers of the provincial government.

Addressing a ceremony of high-ranking officers at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here on Friday, Shehbaz Sahrif said that officers have set examples in every sector and positive results have been shown in education, healthcare and other sectors.

He said that the Punjab government has ensured the provision of best services to the masses, he said. Provincial bureaucracy, police and other officers have discharged their obligations wholeheartedly.

The Chief Minister said that appreciation of Punjab in other provinces and at international level is in fact acknowledgement of your hard work. He said that civil servants worked round the clock for public service.

He also distributed cash awards and commendatory certificates among the civil, police and administrative officers for showing outstanding performance.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab is fast moving on the way of development and progress and world also has acknowledged the speedy progress of Punjab province. He said that Punjab government has always given priority to transparency, quality and speed. He said the speed with which energy projects were completed is unprecedented and an example of its own. He said the duty bestowed five years ago has been fulfilled amicably.

The Chief Minister said the tremendous work done by civil, administrative and police officers is the service of the country. He said that positive results are witnessed due to the revolutionary measures taken by the government in every sector.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the time which he spent with Punjab administration is the best time of his life. He said that he is sorry if anybody is hurt by any of his actions.

The meeting was also addressed by Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police.