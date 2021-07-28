Punjab govt says ‘technical remissions’ behind attacker’s release

Staff Reporter Lahore

Ten days after the early release of Shah Hussain — who was convicted and sentenced for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times — the Punjab government provided an explanation, saying that Hussain did not receive any “legal remission” from the government but had actually availed “technical remissions”.

In 2018, Hussain, the son of a senior lawyer of the Lahore High Court, was sentenced for five years after being found guilty in the case. However, it came to light last week he managed to secured an early release and served only three and a half years of his original sentence.

According to a notification of superintendent of Central Jail, he had been released on July 17. The development caused an uproar on social media, with lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir questioning the merit of Hussain’s release.

Siddiqui, the victim, took to Twitter on Monday, asking why she was not informed of the development and held Chauhan “responsible for allowing early release of my attacker”.