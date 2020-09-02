Punjab govt reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries

Lahore

In a major reshuffle by the Punjab government on Wednesday, several officers and provincial secretaries were transferred to different posts, including the commissioner of Multan and others.

According to a notification by the provincial government, Nadeem Sarwar has been appointed as the secretary, prosecutor Nadeem ur Rehman has been appointed as secretary human rights, while Nabil Javed has been appointed as the chief economist of the Planning and Development Board.

Ali Bahadur Qazi who is serving as secretary population has been given the additional charge of secretary Punjab Management Professional Development, while secretary (I&C) Masood Mukhtar has been transferred to the Planning and Development Board.

Commissioner Multan Shan-ul-Haq has been made officer on special duty (OSD) while Javed Akhtar Mahmood has been made Commissioner Multan. Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram, Shahzad has been made OSD, while Mohammad Saif Anwar Cheema has been appointed as deputy commissioner Gujrat. Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Mehtab Waseem Azhar has been made OSD, while Tariq Ali Basra has been appointed in his place. Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Amna Muneer has been made OSD, while Umar Javed has been appointed in her place.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Sialkot Nasir Mahmood Basheer has been appointed OSD with Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Zeeshan Javed taking over his post. ADCR Sahiwal Owais Mushtaq has been given the additional charge of deputy commissioner Sahiwal.

Zulfiqar Hameed, Capital City Police Officer, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Police Operations. Deputy Inspector General of Police Specialized Protection Unit Muhammad Umar Sheikh has been transferred and posted as Capital City police officer. Bilal Siddique has been posted as deputy IGP Specialized Protection Unit, while Sohail Habib Tajik has been directed to report to Services & General Administration Department till further orders. Imran Ahmar who was serving as a regional police officer in Dera Ghazi Khan Region has been transferred to Rawalpindi.–INP