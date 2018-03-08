Punjab govt rejects Imran’s allegations about Metro project

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A spokesman for Punjab government has categorically rejected corruption allegations by Imran Khan regarding Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro Bus project. He said, that Imran Khan was trying to manipulate audit issues as corruption. “Preliminary observations on the project by the Auditor General of Pakistan have been reconciled for last four years and Imran Khan awakened from deep slumber now” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that chairman PTI always starts his day with telling a new lie and fresh tweet of allegation was no exception. “Development initiatives launched Punjab wide were best example of transparency and all standards and rules were strictly observed in Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro project accordingly” said the spokesman. He advised Imran Khan to avoid politics of accusation and concentrate on well fare of people of KP who were waiting for launching of Peshawar metro project for last many years.