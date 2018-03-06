Punjab govt to provide subsidy on cotton-seed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Under special directives of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister, Punjab agriculture department is going to provide subsidy of millions of rupees on approved varieties of cotton seed bag under the banner of Khadim-e-Punjab Kissan Package.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department disclosed that under this subsidy scheme registered farmers of Kissan package belonging to district Multan, Khanewal, Lodarhan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur will get bags of approved varieties of cotton and after un-sealing the bag they will get subsidy voucher of Rs.700/- per cotton bag. Spokesman further disclosed that this subsidy will be provided on approved varieties of cotton i.e IUB-2013, FH-142, FH- Lalazar and MNH-886.

Farmers belonging to districts mentioned above will get a reply that they are eligible for this subsidy scheme. In this regard, registered farmers will have to send SMS till last date i.e 15th March, 2018. This subsidy voucher bag will be provided in the month of April,2018 which is recommended sowing season of cotton crop.

Spokesman further says that farmers who have not got registered under Khadim-E-Punjab Kissan Package till yet, they are advised to contact with Agriculture Helpline, Punjab on 0800-15000 & 0800-29000 to get registered themselves and be a beneficiary under this scheme. Spokesman further says that this initiative will prove a blessing in core area of cotton production and due to cultivation of approved varieties per acre yield of cotton will be increased.