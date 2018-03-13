Punjab govt to provide best facilities for PSL matches: Khanzada

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada said on Monday that the Punjab government would provide top-level security and make the best administrative arrangements on the occasion of upcoming two Pakistan Super League (PSL) knock-out stage matches at Gaddafi Stadium. This was stated by the minister while chairing a high-level meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Mayor Lahore Col (retd) Mubashar Javed, DC Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Rai Ijaz and top officials from WASA, LDA, health and food attended the meeting. The meeting discussed all the matters thoroughly so that PSL’s two high-profile matches could be organised smoothly.

Addressing the meeting, Jahangir Khanzada said it’s great honour for Lahore to host several international stars during the two important matches of PSL.

“We will make these matches even more memorable through our top level security and administrative arrangements,” he added. The minister said the Punjab government would establish a make-shift hospital at National Hockey Stadium besides operating mobile hospitals during PSL matches.—APP