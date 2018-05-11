Punjab govt promotes officers in grade 19, 20

City Reporter

The Punjab government has promoted its three officers in grade 20 and five officers in grade 19 here on Thursday.

The decisions regarding promotion of the officers was taken during a high level meeting of the provincial promotion board chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab, Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed. The officers who have been promoted in grade 20 included Asif Iqbal, Gulzar Ahmad and Ziaullah Malik. Meanwhile, five PCS officers Saqib Ali, Riaz Ahmad Shad, Muhammad Rafique, Khadim Hussain Jilani and Ameer Bux were promoted in grade 19.