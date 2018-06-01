Punjab govt, PN to set up Naval Model School, College in Gwadar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Navy for setting up Naval Model School and College at Gwadar. Secretary Schools Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik and Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Jillani signed the agreement at the ceremony which held at Model Town on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi were also present on the occasion. Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government had planned to establish school and college in Gwardar and MoU has been signed to materialize this programme.

Punjab government has already provided Rs.50 million and another cheque is given to Pak Navy officials today so that the project could be completed soon. He said that Punjab government has signed an agreement with PAF to set up Cadet College in DG Khan some days ago. PAF has set up a good project in Sindh and Cadet College will be established in DG Khan on the same pattern. It would be a public private based model. He said that Pak Navy is the defender of our naval boundaries and its efforts in education sector are praiseworthy. He said hat maritime sector is very important for strengthening the national economy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said that this gathering is meant for a good cause; the project is going to be launched in Gwardar and it would be completed in collaboration with the Punjab government. Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant Malik Ahmad Khan, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Engr. Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Mehwish Sultana MPA, Chief Secretary and officers of Pak Navy were also present on the occasion.