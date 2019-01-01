Punjab govt, NRSP sign MoU

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government and its development partner National Rural Support Program (NRSP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for joint efforts for development of neglected districts of South Punjab.

Chairman P&D Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani & Project Director SPPAP Punjab Muhammad Saghir & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NRSP Rashid Bajwa signed the MoU during a ceremony held at P&D Complex Lahore on Monday.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Chief Executive Officer National Rural Support Program (NRSP) Rashid Bajwa, Member Education P&D Khalid Sultan, Project Director Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project Muhammad Saghir, Manager Education Institute of Rural Management Iram Anees and other relevant officers also attended the ceremony.

Chairing the ceremony, chairman P&D Punjab Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani stated that Southern Punjab and less developed areas of the province have been given top priority by the present government. The government has focused on the development of the backward areas while practical steps have also been taken for the development of the Southern Punjab. He also said Southern Punjab Secretariat will start working from the next fiscal year. People living in South Punjab will have not to go to Lahore for redressal of their grievances.

Focusing on Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP), he reiterated that government had launched the Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project at the total cost of Rs. 4,657.957 million with the financial assistance of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) during 2011-12 in four districts of South Punjab Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur.

