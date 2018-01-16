Punjab govt to legislate for thalassemia test before marriage

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Sulman Rafique presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Project (PTPP) said that soon the Punjab Government would legislate to make thalassemia test mandatory before marriage. The meeting was held in the committee room of Fatimah Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), here on Monday.

Project Director PTBB, Dr Shabnam Bashir briefed the minister regarding the progress of the project and informed that during its two years five new regional centres and laboratories would be established in Faisalabad, DG Khan, Gujranwala and Sahiwal.

She also informed that a comprehensive online programme for the project was being prepared with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) through which all network of PTPP, laboratories and other facilities at district level would be put online.

Dr Shabnam Bashir further said that PITB was also extending cooperation for establishing registry of the project.

While addressing the meeting Minister Health Khwaja Sulman Rafique appreciated the efforts and said that it was very encouraging that project was providing facilities for thalassemia prevention in 36 districts. He said the scope of the PTPP regional centres and laboratories was also being extended from four districts to all nine divisional headquarters which would further enhance and improve quality of facilities for thalassemia prevention in the children.

He said that pre-natal diagnostic facilities for the thalassemia would also be made available at the doorsteps and the people would not have to go far flung districts for this purpose.