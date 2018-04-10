Punjab govt launches crop insurance scheme

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Spokesman of Agriculture Department Punjab has said that government of Punjab has started crop insurance scheme (Takaful) to protect the income of farmers against unfavorable circumstances. In this regard, from Kharif 2018 launch first phase from Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran and Rahimyar Khan.

Under this scheme, 100% subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners of up to 5 Acres while 50% subsidy on Insurance Premium for land owners from 5 Acre to 25 Acres. This scheme will be applicable during its first phase on cotton & Rice fields. In the second phase Insurance (Takaful) will be applicable on more crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Wheat, Orchards and Vegetables. Under this scheme, compensation will be done in case of natural calamity or low yield.

Spokesman further disclosed that to ensure transparency, Government has also introduced online system. Agricultural production and farm incomes in Pakistan are frequently affected by natural disasters such as droughts, floods, cyclones, storms, landslides and earthquakes. This scheme will give protection economically to farming community.