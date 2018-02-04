Punjab govt to launch booklet on children soon

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu on Saturday said that the Punjab government was developing a comprehensive booklet titled “Safe Child, Strong Pakistan” to safeguard children in future.

In a meeting with minority representatives here at HR&MA camp office, he said the booklet was made easy for children of 10 years and in the next few days. This booklet would be available to children, parents and teachers, so that safety of innocent children could be ensured.

The minister told the participants that innocent Zainab’s incident had awakened the whole nation and the Punjab government issued a booklet regarding information for small children, which would become part of the curriculum soon.

He said that schools across the province would be bound to ensure that during the time of Assembly, teachers inform students about self-defence in case of an unfortunate event.

The provincial minister added that the government would also launch the ‘search alert system’ like the ‘Amber alert’ pattern to prevent the abduction of children. As soon as abduction occurred, the alert system would work efficiently until the child is recovered.