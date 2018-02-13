Punjab govt to launch 131 new sports projects: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI :Punjab government is making efforts to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities and will launch 131 new sports projects under Project Management Unit in the province, Chairman of Steering Committee Punjab Sports Board Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday said. He said this while chairing meeting held here at Commissioner Office to review the progress of construction work on sports projects. He said Punjab government is striving hard for promotion of education, health, transport, clean drinking water and sports facilities in the province. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Sport Punjab Hafiz Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Malik Waqar Hussain, District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Abdul Waheed, PDPMU, Muhammad Akram Soban, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Ahmed and other officers concerned. He said the contracts of 124 schemes after formal approval have been awarded to the contractors and construction work on 107 schemes has also been started. Hanif Abbasi said timely completion of the sports projects is priority of the government and negligence or delay will not be tolerated in this regard. He said the government under annual development programme is completing 18 different schemes in Rawalpindi division. Hanif Abbasi directed the authorities to complete the ongoing projects including Astro Turf laying project in Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College which will be first of its kind and completed by March 31, at a cost of Rs45 million.

Orignally published by APP