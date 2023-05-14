Punjab Govt JIT to probe PTI vandalism incidents

Naqvi for expediting crack down against miscreants

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority(PSCA) Head Office to review law and order situation. It was decided during the meeting to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to probe sorrowful incidents of setting ablaze Jinnah House along with vandalising military and civil installations.

JIT after investigating the incidents will submit a comprehensive report to the government. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered further expediting crackdown in order to bring all the miscreants in the stern grip of law.Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake geo-fencing of all places being vandalized adding that all cases against the miscreants will be put to trial in the Anti Terrorist Court.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Public Prosecution department to ensure speedy trial of all cases. Mohsin Naqvi outlined not to leave off the hook any violator and not to apprehend any innocent person. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that every miscreant will be brought in the court of law along with witnesses and solid proof. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the miscreant elements launching an onslaught on the Jinnah House along with civil and private properties will not go scot- free from facing an exemplary punishment.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the miscreants adding that Insha Allah educational institutions will be opened on 15th May.Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the current situation is improving and vowed to ensure protecting life and property of the masses at all costs.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned departments to continue doing their excellent coordination so as to maintain law and order situation in the province.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the whole force is alert to foil nefarious designs of the miscreant elements.

Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about law and order situation in the province and launching a crackdown against the miscreants.Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir,Chief Secretary,Inspector General of Police,Additional Chief Secretary,Additional Chief Secretary(Home),Additional IG Special Branch,CCPO Lahore,Additional IG CTD,Secretary Law,Secretary Public Prosecution,MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority,Commissioner Lahore division,Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials attended the meeting. All Divisional Commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting via video link.Meanwhile Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack in the Balochistan area of Muslim Bagh.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the bravery of martyred soldiers on embracing martyrdom during an operation against the terrorists. Mohsin Naqvi extolled that the security forces soldiers by laying down their precious lives foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists and consigned them to hell. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the brave sons of our sacred homeland attained the exalted rank of martyrdom adding that the nation cannot forget immortal sacrifices of the martyred.