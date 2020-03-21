Punjab govt introduces tele-medicine portal

Our Correspondent

Multan

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that Punjab government introduced Telemedicine Portal to facilitate ordinary patients of flu, cough and fever.

Telemedicine, is a remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology, the Minister observed.

Consultants of flu, fever and cough are available on the portal round the clock. The citizens, instead of visiting hospitals, they should contact on portal and sought prescription. He said this while holding press conference on measures against coronavirus and arrangements at country’s biggest quarantine, established in Multan.