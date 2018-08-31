Punjab govt imposes ban on jobs

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial cabinet has decided to impose a ban on all recruitments in Punjab till formation of a new policy.

“However, the ban on jobs will not affect recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC),” he said during a press conference after the Punjab cabinet meeting at the DGPR office, here on Friday.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet met to discuss 11-point agenda with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.

To a question, the information minister said the government had decided to do away with the employment policies of the previous regimes and no jobs would be offered till the chief minister had formulated a new employment policy based on merit and transparency.—APP

