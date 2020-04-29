Punjab Govt helping masses to fight Covid-19: Buzdar

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday has said that the provincial government was sincerely busy in taking all the necessary measures in order to help the masses face and fight Covid-19 epidemic.

During his visit to a 203-bed field hospital at Pasroor Road, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar further added that fully equipped many field hospitals had been set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and some other cities where all the health facilities were being provided to the patients of Covid-19.

He said that the biggest and the most transparent program in the history of the country to help and support the masses, was being run very well in Punjab as he himself was monitoring it. The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar urged upon the members of the ‘tiger force’ work hard in order to locate and help the families affected by the current lock down, as a step to fight Covid-19. He said that those busy in serving the nation in current days of crises related to coronavirus would be hugely rewarded by the God Almighty and the nation would always remember them.

Later on the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the local office of the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) during which Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, ex-Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the provincial ministers Mohsin Laghari, Hasnain Bahadaur Dreshak and Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and others also accompanied him. The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected different portions of CPB and also checked about the facilities being provided to homeless children residing there. He termed that helping homeless children was one of the greatest services to the mankind.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in order to view the situation regarding Covid-19 epidemic, anti-dengue arrangements and the procurement of wheat. While addressing the meeting the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that currently was the right time to support and stand by the humanity and sincerely try to mitigate its pain and misery caused by Covid-19. He stressed upon the government to provide relief to those hit by the current lock down.