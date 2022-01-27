Punjab govt halts release of Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar’s film ‘Javed Iqbal’

LAHORE – The Punjab government has halted the release of Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar’s much-awaited crime thriller Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer for unspecified period.

The movie, which is a biopic of notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal – who killed 100 boys in Lahore and provided authorities evidences of his crimes in 1999, was scheduled to be released tomorrow (January 28).

The development was shared by the film’s director Abu Aleeha on Twitter.

“The latest news is that (Chief Minister) Usman Buzdar’s government has interrupted the release of Javed Iqbal.”

تازہ سماچار یہ ہے کہ بزدار گورنامنٹ نے جاوید اقبال کی نمائش روک دی ہے۔ ایک بار فلم سنسر بورڈ سے پاس کردینے کے بعد یہ سراسر شرارت ہے تو ہم کل ہائی کورٹ جارہے ہیں۔ باقی لاہور کا موسم سپرسیکسی ہوا پڑا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/dPbQMcxYb5 — ابوعلیحہ (@abualeeha) January 26, 2022

He said that the provincial government’s decision comes after the censor board approved the film, adding that the move will be challenged in the high court.

Reports said the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) will re-access the movie and after which it will announce the film will be released or not.