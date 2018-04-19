Punjab govt gives cash rewards to position holder students

Salim Ahmed

An amount of Rs.19 crore and 10 lac was distributed among posi-tion holder students of Secondary School Certificate and Intermedi-ate 2017 examination along with their teachers here today in a ceremony held in Awain e Iqbal.

As many as 445 students who got top three positions in secondary school certificate and intermedi-ate examinations were awarded cash prizes worth Rs. 4 lac, 3 lac and 2 lac whereas the teachers were awarded Rs.2 lac, Rs.1.5lac and Rs. one lac respectively. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Ali Raza Gillani on behalf of Chief Minister Pun-jab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at this occasion. Minister P&D Malik Nadeem Kamran, Minister for Environment Zakia Shah-nawaz, Minister PDMA Mehar Ejaz Ichalana,Advisor to CM Punjab Rana Muhammad Arshad and Secretary for Higher Educa-tion Nabbel Awan were present on this occasion.

In his key address Raza Ali Syed, Minister for Higher Education said that Punjab Government has been awarded cash prizes of Rs. One billion 13 crore and 80 lac dur-ing the last 10 years to acknowl-edge the achievements of position holders and their teachers. “We cannot afford “Ratta System’’ any-more and Higher Education De-partment has planned to introduce Conceptional Learning System by 2023 to compete other countries in education sector ” he announced. While elaborating initiatives taken by his department Syed Ali Raza Gillani said that by 2020 all gov-ernment colleges would be bound to launch B.S Haonours program and in first phase prominent col-leges will start B.S Honours during the current year. He also said dur-ing last one and half year Punjab Government appointed 3971 teachers to overcome faculty shortage. “Under the scholarship program 65 students are studying in world renowned top universities including Cambridge and Oxford” he said.