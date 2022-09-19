Punjab govt files terror cases against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Lahore: The Punjab government has filed terror cases under Anti-Terror Act (ATA) against Federal Minister Marryium Aurangzeb and Javed Latif for inciting “sectarian hatred and violence” against Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar shared a copy of the FIR. He said that a case under ATA 9/11X3 has been registered against Javed Latif, Maryam Aurangzeb, MD PTV Rashid Baig, and program producer in the Green Town police station of Lahore.

لاہور کے تھانہ گرین ٹاون میں جاوید لطیف، مریم اورنگزیب، ایم ڈی پی ٹی وی راشد بیگ اور پروگرام پروڈیوسر کے خلاف ATA 9/11X3کے تحت مقدہ درج کر لیا گیا ہے۔ کسی بھی شہری بشمول عمران خان کے خلاف مزہبی منافرت اور تشدد پر اکسانے کی اجازت نہیں دی جاے گی pic.twitter.com/BcSzoplf3m — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) September 19, 2022

“Incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen, including Imran Khan, will not be allowed,” Hashim Dogar warned.

