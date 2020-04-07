Punjab govt extends lockdown till 14th

The Punjab government on Monday announced it was extending the existing restrictions in the province till April 14.

“Public is requested to follow the guidelines issued by the government and ensure that they don’t leave home unless necessary,” the government spokesperson said. According to a notification, the lockdown is being extended due to a rise in the number of cases in the province, which is alarming and highly dangerous for the health of the people.

“It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings,” the notification said. Coronavirus in Pakistan: Punjab follows Sindh’s lockdown strategy

The notification further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of “The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898”, as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquillity in the province.

Punjab has reported the highest number of confirmed cases in the country, 1,493 and 15 deaths. Chinese doctors advise Punjab to ensure lockdown for at least 28 days. A day earlier, a team of Chinese doctors had recommended to Punjab chief minister to extend the lockdown for at least 28 days after the province reported more than 100 cases in a day.

“Social distancing is the key to stop the spread of the virus and authorities should ensure lockdown for 28 days,” the experts recommended CM Buzdar.

The experts, who have earlier worked in China’s epicentre Wuhan, told the officials to contain the virus as soon as possible. Coronavirus patient should be treated at quarantine centres or at hospitals rather than being kept at home,” they said,

Briefing on the passive immunization method for COVID-19 treatment, they said in critical circumstances plasma treatment is proved useful. “Three anti-viral drugs have also been used successfully.”

The experts also endorsed the SOPs of the Punjab government to contain the virus and for the treatment of patients and also shared their experiences with the provincial authorities during their posting in Wuhan.