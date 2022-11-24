Punjab govt extends charge of acting IG

The Punjab government on Thursday extended the acting charge of Elite Force Additional Inspector General Kunwar Muhammad Shahrukh as IG Punjab until December 2.

The government also granted nine-day casual leave with effect from November 23 under the Revised Leave Rules, 1981, to Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar.

Additional IG Kunwar Muhammad Shahrukh has been assigned to look after the charge of the post in addition to his own duties during IG Shahkar’s leave.

Earlier, IG Faisal Shahkar was granted 14-day ex-Pakistan leave from November 10 to 23 to perform Umrah.

This leave was to allow the Punjab government to run its affairs sans the incumbent IG, who had found himself in the middle of a row over the Wazirabad FIR issue.

Faisal Shahkar himself on November 6 had requested for his services to be withdrawn from the Punjab government with “immediate effect” as the deadlock over FIR brought a volley of criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders on him, tainting his otherwise reportedly unblemished service record.