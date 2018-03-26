Punjab govt encourages drip irrigation to save water

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Spokesman of Agriculture Department, Punjab has said that the next-century war will be fought over water, not over oil, So, keeping in view, the provincial government is encouraging drip irrigation to overcome scarcity of water.

Drip irrigation system is suitable for crop cultivation when irrigation water or rainwater is not enough for conventional farming. This technology, so far, has been adopted by many farmers across Punjab owing to acute shortage of river water and limited rains.

Keeping in view its high efficiency in conserving water, increasing per acre yield and reducing cost of cultivation, there is a need to create awareness among farmers about the drip irrigation system. With this technology, the farmers could save 60% electricity and diesel costs augmenting per acre yield by 100%. The Government is helping farmers adopt this system by providing drip irrigation equipment at subsidized rates and providing 60% subsidy on installation of Drip irrigation system.

There is 40% to 50% saving of fertilizer if drip irrigation system is used. Currently, the system is used for small scale cultivation e.g., 12.5 acre of land.

However, other techniques and methods are underway to extend the program for large scale cultivation. Drip irrigation technology is being provided to farmers by government on subsidized cost with financial assistance from the World Bank.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department further says that it is need of time to move towards modern resource conservation technologies such as drip irrigation to cope with the situation of water scarcity in upcoming years. Currently, we have 60% less available water for agricultural crops, so, drip irrigation system not only can save water but also help us to overcome scarcity of water.