Punjab govt employees donate Rs1.2b to CM Corona Fund Buzdar inspects ‘mist queen’ vehicle for antiseptic spray; Approves model vans for police; Pays tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Somroo; Chairs meeting of cabinet committee for eradication of coronavirus

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is standing with the affected people and the hapless strata will not be left alone.

He was talking to Chief Secretary Azam Suleman who called on him at his office and presented a cheque of Rs120 crore for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control. This amount has been donated by Punjab government employees to support governmental efforts for overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. Government employees from Grade 1 to 16 have donated their one day salary while Grade 17 to 19 officers have given two days’ salary. Similarly, three days’ salary of government officers of Grade 20 to 22 has also been donated to this fund.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister appreciated the passion and assured that this amount will be utilised for helping the coronavirus patients. The government employees have set a high example and every penny will be spent on the welfare of the deserving people. I am monitoring the relief activities and there would be no delay in this regard, he added.

A special vehicle “The Mist Queen” has been introduced for antiseptic spray. A demonstration of antiseptic spray through “The Mist Queen” was given to the CM at CM Office here on Tuesday. The CM expressed satisfaction over the manufacturing of a spray vehicle with local resources.

The CM has approved model vans for Elite Force, Highways and Punjab Police. He inspected the model vans along with IG Shoaib Dastagir at CM Office on Tuesday. The IG briefed the chief minister about different features of the vans. The CM directed that safety and convenience of police personnel on duty should be kept in mind while selecting the vehicles.

CM Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi. We salute the services of Shaheed Doctor Abdul Qadir Soomro rendered for the ailing humanity, he added. Usman Buzdar said that Shaheed Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro did not care for his life while treating the patients.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a video link meeting of cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus at his office on Tuesday. The meeting held a detailed review of the prevailing situation and different facilities arranged for the patients.

Addressing the meeting, the CM disclosed the capacity of conducting 3100 tests daily has been achieved by the government and this would be enhanced to 5000 tests in the next few days. As much as 1785 people were tested yesterday, he added. There are around 19000 diagnostics kits available in Punjab and 2000 more kits will be received from NDMA tomorrow. Meanwhile, testing labs are also being established in Lahore and other districts of the province, he said and directed to make functional eight labs at the earliest. He directed that implementation of Section 144 be ensured strictly.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, the IG, secretaries of health, information, finance, agriculture departments and military officials attended the meeting at CMO while Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, SMBR, ACS (Home), relevant secretaries and high officials participated through video link.

