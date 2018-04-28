Punjab govt doubles subsidy over DAP

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Muhammad Mahmood Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that Government of Punjab have doubled subsidy over Diammonium Phosphate ( DAP) fertilizer which is being provided to farmers as it was increased on Rs.150 per bag to 300 per bag. Secretary Agriculture disclosed that the subsidy would also be given to all phosphoric Urea.

Government was taking steps to increase production as per demand of the country and GST was not being charged over DAP to control its prices. This year increase in $ (dollar) prices contributed a great deal to increase prices of fertilizers. In his statement, Mahmood further said that cotton production target is estimated 10 Million bales. Cotton bumper crop during this financial year is top priority of Government of Punjab because whole economy depends on its high production. Spokesman further disclosed that Provincial Government is also devising “2025 Cotton Mission” plan.

For immediate relief of cotton growers, Government is providing approved varieties of cotton seed up to 50% subsidized rate and also providing subsidy voucher @Rs.700 per cotton bag to core area of cotton growers. More that Rs.14 Million is being spent for provision of Agricultural Machinery to cotton growers.

To save cotton crop against Pink Bollworm attack, Rs.96.2 Million spent on PB Ropes that was installed on 50 districts of Punjab on 50 acre blocks. What is more, Government of Punjab provided 110,000 smart phones to the farmers equipped with special applications through which extension services are being provided to cotton growers and other crops.